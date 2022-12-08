Iranian Judiciary indicts 5 suspects in connection with recent Shiraz terrorist attack

The official said the suspects face charges of fighting against God, spreading corruption on earth, membership in the Daesh terrorist group, collusion to undermine the security of the state and aiding and abetting in spreading corruption on earth.

A heavily-armed man attacked the well-known shrine at approximately 5:45 p.m. local time on October 26 just before the evening prayers, killing 15 pilgrims including a woman and two children. The attack also injured some 40 people.

The shooter was wounded and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the act of terror.

Following the attack, Iranian security forces arrested a number of people in connection with the assault.

Iranian officials say the attackers took advantage of the unrest and deadly riots in the country and managed to carry out their plot.