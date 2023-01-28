Iranian Judiciary: Azeri Embassy attacker in April complained after his wife went missing

The media center of the Judiciary said the man’s wife was from the Republic of Azerbaijan and he claimed that she had gone to the Azeri Embassy in Tehran and never returned home.

The assailant referred to Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran several times but he said that officials there did not respond to him properly, which, he says, made him to decide to attack the diplomatic mission.

The Iranian Judiciary says the woman actually returned to her country of origin with the help of two relatives and never returned to Iran.

The attacker on Friday broke into the Azerbaijani Embassy on Friday morning armed with a Kalashnikov rifle and opened fire randomly on people there. The shooting killed one person and wounded two others.