Iranian Joint Chiefs of Staff: Israel’s days are numbered 

It also said the oppressed of the world will witness the celebration of this victory in al-Aqsa Mosque.

The statement added that experience has shown that any normalization with the Zionist regime on the part of Muslims countries is doomed and the only solution to the issue of Palestine is resistance and to dislodge the Zionists from Palestinians territories.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian armed forces noted that the dislodging of the Zionists will pave the way for the return of the Palestinian refugees to their homeland and for holding a free referendum so that Palestinains can decide their future.

It further hailed the noble standing of the martyrs of the Palestinian intifada.

The last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan is designated as the International Quds Day.