Iranian govt. spokesperson says regulation of foreign nationals key to economic relief

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian government’s spokesperson has said the regulation and organization of foreign nationals living in Iran has become one of the administration’s central priorities, particularly as a means of eassing economic pressure and reducing the current strain on government subsidies.

Fatemeh Mohajerani made the remarks during a press briefing on Wednesdsy.

She underlined that unregulated foreign populations contribute significantly to rising costs in subsidized sectors, especially in energy and bread.

She also said that managing the presence of undocumented migrants is not only an economic necessity but also a public demand.

“We are currently facing drought conditions, and the state of the country’s dams is far from satisfactory”, Mohajerani added. She further noted that Iran is facing broader environmental and infrastructure challenges as well.

Iran has been hosting millions of Afghan refugees over the past decades. The population has put a strain on Iran’s economy, prompting authorities to deport illegal Afghan nationals to their country.

