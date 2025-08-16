Iranian govt. spokesperson hails Armenia-Azerbaijan deal as “significant step in dialogue”

Mohajerani noted that regardless of the mediation process or conditions under which the deal was reached, the development marked a significant step in the dialogue between the two neighbors.

She made those remarks in an op-ed titled “Conditional Opportunity for Regional Stability”.

Mohajerani underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran remains firmly committed to three core principles: respect for the sovereignty of all nations; defense of territorial integrity across the region; and strong opposition to any changes in internationally recognized borders.

The Iranian government spokesman went on to say that these principles are reflected in the joint declaration released by Baku and Yerevan.

According to Mohajerani, a key element of the agreement is a shift in approach to the issue of the so-called “corridor”. Previous proposals for “Zangezur Corridor” were seen as undermining Armenia’s sovereignty and contradicting the principle of territorial integrity, she added.

“This raised concerns not only in Armenia but also in Iran, which views potential forced geopolitical changes as a threat to regional stability.”

Mohajerani maintained that under the new arrangement, the concept of corridor has been set aside, and instead, a transit road under Armenia’s full sovereignty will facilitate connectivity and economic exchange. She described the adjustment as both “pragmatic” and “constructive”.