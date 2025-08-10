Sunday, August 10, 2025
Iran welcomes regional peace, warns against external involvement in Caucasus

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Political Advisor to the Iran's President says Tehran welcomes the signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan Republics, but it remains sensitive to any plans that bring extra-regional powers and organizations into the security and geopolitical framework of the historic Caucasus region.

In a post on social media platform X, Mahdi Sanai stated that Iran does not oppose the unblocking of transportation routes, in a reference to the deal reached between the two countrirs at the White House regarding the construction of the Zangezur Corridor.

He cautioned that such involvement could lay the groundwork for heightened tensions in the area.

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday reached a U.S.-brokered peace deal mediated by  President Donald Trump.

A key point of contention in the talks was the proposed Zangezur Corridor, which would connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory—an issue that has fueled geopolitical rifts and raised concerns among neighboring states, including Iran.

