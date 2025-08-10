Iran welcomes regional peace, warns against external involvement in Caucasus

In a post on social media platform X, Mahdi Sanai stated that Iran does not oppose the unblocking of transportation routes, in a reference to the deal reached between the two countrirs at the White House regarding the construction of the Zangezur Corridor.

He cautioned that such involvement could lay the groundwork for heightened tensions in the area.

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday reached a U.S.-brokered peace deal mediated by President Donald Trump.

A key point of contention in the talks was the proposed Zangezur Corridor, which would connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory—an issue that has fueled geopolitical rifts and raised concerns among neighboring states, including Iran.