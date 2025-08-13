Iran Leader advisor warns of appropriate response to agents of insecurity in Caucasus

Velayati was speaking during a meeting with Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Gostanyan who is in Tehran for talks over the construction of the Zangezur corridor in collaboration with the US. Velayati stressed that Iran closely monitors developments near its borders.

He underscored that the fate of the region must be decided solely by regional countries. “The role of extra-regional actors, whose hostility toward us is evident and whose presence only brings tension and instability, is unacceptable.”

Velayati welcomed the expansion of cooperation with Armenia, noting Iran’s consistent call for lasting peace and security among its neighbors.

Armenia’s Deputy foreign minister for his part briefed Velayati on recent regional developments and the outcome of talks held in Washington over the Zangezur corridor. Gostanyan stressed: “We are deeply committed to our friendship with Iran and we value our historical bonds”.

Gostanyan pledged that Yerevan will safeguard its friendship with Tehran in any future planning with other countries.