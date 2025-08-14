Armenian PM: Zangezur corridor to bring tangible benefits to Iran

In an interview with Fox News, Pashinyan said the plan would not only be economically advantageous for Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the United States, but also for Turkey, Iran, and Russia.

He explained that, if implemented, the project would allow Iran to connect the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea via rail, while providing Russia and Iran with the opportunity to establish a direct rail link — something unprecedented in the South Caucasus, where no railway currently connects the two countries.

Pashinyan called the agreement “very important” and argued it could yield significant advantages for all regional states as well as the broader international community, contributing to both stability and global security.

While welcoming the signing of the peace deal between Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia, Iran has warned against any change to the international borders due to the implementation of the Zangezur project.