Iranian analyst warns of geopolitical ‘chokehold’ as US consortium takes control of Zangezur corridor

Talking to Entekhab news outlet, Movahedian urged Tehran to secure a stake in the consortium managing the project.

He said the corridor, along with other projects such as the Lapis Lazuli and Davud routes, is designed to bypass Iran in the transport of goods and energy.

Movahedian criticized Iran’s “lack of significant engagement with Azerbaijan and Armenia over the past five years,” noting repeated calls to deepen economic ties with Yerevan had gone unanswered.

The warning follows an August 8 ceremony at the White House, where US President Donald Trump oversaw the signing of a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The agreement includes establishing the so-called Zangezur corridor, which Trump labeled “a path to peace and international prosperity”.

According to the Caucasus affairs expert, Tehran views the corridor as more than a mere transit link as it could alter the region’s geopolitical balance, potentially constraining Iran’s strategic reach.