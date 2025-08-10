Iranian daily sees regional ‘conspiracy’ in Gaza, Hezbollah and Zangezur moves

The paper noted that on Friday, Israel’s cabinet approved the “complete occupation” of Gaza, Lebanon’s government backed a proposal to disarm Hezbollah, and the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a peace agreement in Washington including US oversight of the Zangezur Corridor.

It argued that all three moves harm regional nations and betray Muslim interests.

The editorial says Israel’s Gaza decision aims to annex the territory, dismissing Arab and international opposition, and warned of mass displacement as part of a “Greater Israel” plan.

On Lebanon, it said disarming Hezbollah would leave the country vulnerable, potentially trigger internal conflict, and advance Israel’s ambitions.

Regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan deal, the paper supported peace but objected to US mediation and control over Zangezur, saying Iran should have brokered the agreement to block outside influence in the Caucasus.

The editorial urged regional unity to resist US and Israeli domination, calling on Iran to lead diplomatic efforts to prevent foreign intervention.