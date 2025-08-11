President Pezeshkian warns against covert ambitions by external actors under guise of Zangezur project   

Pezeshkian was speaking during a telephone conversation, initiated by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, about the project that involves the US and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Iranian president warned against potential covert ambitions by external actors disguised as economic investments and peace efforts.

“Efforts must guarantee this corridor is genuinely a path toward peace and progress, not a tool for foreign hegemony,” said Pezeshkian.

The Armenian prime minister for his part provided a detailed report on the recent peace memorandum signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan and elaborated on the corridor’s scope.

He appreciated Iran’s principled policy of preserving Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling Tehran’s stance “valuable and essential”.

Pashinyan underscored that Armenia will not endorse any agreement without full assurance that Iranian interests and sensitivities are respected.

Pashinyan further underlined the strategic nature of Armenia’s relationship with Iran.

“All significant decisions and actions will be made in close consultation and coordination with Tehran”, he said.

Pashinyan further put emphasis on transparency and sincerity as foundational principles governing bilateral ties.

Pezeshkian described Iran-Armenia relations as strategic and constructive, rooted in neighborly goodwill and mutual respect.

He reiterated that any attempts to damage this historic relationship would be categorically rejected by both nations.

The president went on to speak about Iran’s role as a bastion of peace and stability in the region and welcomed all agreements strengthening regional harmony, especially among Iran, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

Pezeshkian noted that sustaining and enhancing these relations requires vigilance, cooperation, solidarity, and avoiding foreign interference.