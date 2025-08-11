Armenian PM briefs Iranian president on Washington talks with Azerbaijan

That’s according to Armenia’s state news agency Armenpress. During a phone conversation, Pashinyan outlined the results of the talks and spoke about the opportunities that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan could bring to the region.

He underscored that regional routes will operate within the framework of the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction of states, and on the basis of reciprocity.

The Armenian side further appreciated Pezeshkian’s impartial assessment of the Washington agreement and underlined the importance of the Iranian president’s upcoming visit to Armenia.

On Sunday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan also noted that the Zangezur route project, which is intended to connect Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan, will operate under Armenia’s jurisdiction and without third-party control.