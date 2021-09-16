Iranian Fuel Convoys Arrive in Lebanon

Lebanese media have released footage showing convoys of Iranian fuel tankers arriving in the Arab country.

The tankers carrying fuel oil entered the town of Hermel in southern Baalbek-Hermel Governorate on Thursday, reported Lebanon 24.

The Lebanese Al-Manar satellite television station also confirmed the news, saying 20 Iranian fuel tankers have arrived in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbullah, asked Lebanese people not to throng the path through which the convoys were passing in order to facilitate the trend of transferring the fuel.

On Monday, the Iranian convoys had arrived in a Syrian port from where they set sail for Lebanon.

Nasrallah had warned the US and Israel against attacking the Iranian fuel vessels, saying Hezbullh regarded the tanker ships as Lebanese soil.