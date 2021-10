An Iranian striker of the Portuguese soccer team Porto has been named as FIFA’s player of the week.

Mehdi Taremhi had a brilliant performance this week.

He scored a hat trick in the game against C.D. Tondela and also netted a goal in the match against C.D. Santa Clara where he was in the field as a substitute player.

So, he was picked as the top player of the week by the company developing FIFA video games.