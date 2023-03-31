Friday, March 31, 2023
Iranian Foreign Ministry warns against Israel’s anti-Iran plots from the territory of Azerbaijan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran's Foreign Ministry

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has warned that the Islamic Republic of Iran cannot remain indifferent to the conspiracies that the Zionist regime advances against it from the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Nasser Kanaani was referring to the recent remarks by the Israeli foreign minister on the “formation of a united front against Iran”.

While strongly condemning the statements, Kanaani described it as yet another piece of evidence proving the Zionist regime’s evil intentions to turn the Republic of Azerbaijan’s territory into a threat against the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Kanaani also pointed to the statements of the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan regarding the “new stage of strategic partnership” between Azerbaijan and the Israeli regime, demanding an explanation from the Azeri authorities in this regard.

Emphasizing the unbreakable historical and religious bonds between the people of Iran and Azerbaijan, he added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always tried to thwart the attempts of ill-wishers to divide the two neighboring countries, and that the government of Azerbaijan is also expected to avoid the trap that the enemies of the two countries have set.

