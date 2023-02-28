Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman condemns Israeli attacks on Palestinians

Nasser Kanaani said, “such criminal acts that take place as part of brutal massacres by the occupying Zionist regime army in Nablus and Jenin over the past weeks, are a flagrant example of systemic and state-sponsored terrorism.”

He further called on the international community to give a decisive, effective and deterrent response to the “terror machine of the apartheid Zionist regime.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that extremist and murderous acts by Israel and its refusal to abide by commitments and agreements once again proves that resistance against occupiers is the only option at the disposal of Palestinian people and resistance movements.