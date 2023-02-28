Tuesday, February 28, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicyMiddle EastSelected

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman condemns Israeli attacks on Palestinians

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nasser Kanaani

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman has strongly condemned the recent attack by the Israeli settlers on the Palestinian people in the Hawarah settlement and the subrubs of the West Bank city of Nablu and their torching of Palestinian homes and properties.

Nasser Kanaani said, “such criminal acts that take place as part of brutal massacres by the occupying Zionist regime army in Nablus and Jenin over the past weeks, are a flagrant example of systemic and state-sponsored terrorism.”

He further called on the international community to give a decisive, effective and deterrent response to the “terror machine of the apartheid Zionist regime.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that extremist and murderous acts by Israel and its refusal to abide by commitments and agreements once again proves that resistance against occupiers is the only option at the disposal of Palestinian people and resistance movements.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks