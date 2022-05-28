Iranian Foreign Ministry: Greek ships’ crew in good health, safe

Saeed Khatibzadeh, in a tweet, also said the crew members of the two Greek tankers seized by Iran are safe and in good health.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Ports and Navigation Organization has said the crew members of the Greek ships have not been taken into custody and are safe and all necessary services are being given to them.

Iran captured the two Greek oil tankers in the Persian Gulf on Friday after Athens seized a ship carrying Iranian oil off its coast.

Greece made the move at the order of the US, giving the oil cargo to Washington. Iran called the move as piracy.