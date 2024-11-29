Iranian FM voices Tehran’s support for Syria against Takfiri terrorist groups

Seyed Abbas Araghchi the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran held a phone conversation on Friday with his Syrian counterpart Bassam Sabbagh to discuss the latest developments in Syria and the region.

The foreign minister of the Arab Republic of Syria provided an update on the situation in northern Syria following attacks by terrorist groups.

He underlined that the Syrian government and people remain steadfast in resisting these assaults and are committed to thwarting the sinister plans of terrorists and their supporters.

Araghchi described the resurgence of terrorist activities in Syria as part of a U.S.-Zionist scheme following the setbacks Israel faced in Lebanon and Palestine.

He reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ongoing support for Syria’s government, people, and military in their fight against terrorism and in safeguarding regional security and stability.