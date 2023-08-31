Iranian FM to President Assad: Iran to stand by Syria under new circumstances

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has sat down with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus.

In the meeting that was held on Thursday morning, the top Iranian diplomat said, “As the Islamic Republic of Iran stayed with Syria during tough days, it will remain by Syria and its people under the new circumstances as well.”

Amirabdollahian urged all countries to remain committed to Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, adding the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to stand by Syria in fighting terrorism.

The Iranian foreign minister added, “The Syrian government, people and army emerged victorious in a global war launched against them by terrorists, and now Syria is in its best conditions ever, and we are pleased to see the region and the world have come to realize Syria’s realities and power, though Syria’s enemies seek to pursue their own political objectives vis-à-vis Syria by resorting to sanctions and economic pressures against the Syrian government and people.”

Amirabdollahian also extended Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s invitation to the Syrian president to visit Tehran.

Amirabdollahian also referred to the normalization of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, saying these relations will benefit both countries and the whole region.

He also voiced pleasure with the resumption of Syria’s presence and activities in the Arab League and the enhancement of Syrian-Arab relations.

President Assad in turn

said the United States’ strategy in the region to secure its own interests is to create and fuel tensions and crises among regional countries and nations, be it Shiite or Sunni or Arab or Iranian.

He appreciated Iran’s initiative to boost ties with Arab countries in the region and described it as a super-strategic move.

Amirabdollahiam arrived in Damascus on Wednesday and, besides President Assad, has met with the Syrian Prime minister as well as his Syrian opposite number.