Iranian Fm heads to China for talks

Bilateral political, economic and cultural ties as well as international and regional issues are on the agenda of negotiations during Amir Abdollahian’s visit to China.

China is Iran’s number one oil customer. The two countries also enjoy close political relations.

Tehran and Beijing have signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement which they have pledged to implement.

Under the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, the Chinese government will increase investment in Iran’s energy, transportation and other key sectors.

The agreement will boost military and intelligence cooperation between the two countries as well.