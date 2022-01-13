Thursday, January 13, 2022
Iranian Fm heads to China for talks

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has headed to Beijing at the head of a high-ranking political delegation for talks with Chinese officials.

Bilateral political, economic and cultural ties as well as international and regional issues are on the agenda of negotiations during Amir Abdollahian’s visit to China.

China is Iran’s number one oil customer. The two countries also enjoy close political relations.

Tehran and Beijing have signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement which they have pledged to implement.

Under the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, the Chinese government will increase investment in Iran’s energy, transportation and other key sectors.

The agreement will boost military and intelligence cooperation between the two countries as well.

