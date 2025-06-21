Media WireForeign Policy

Iranian FM expected to meet Russian president in Moscow: Axios

By IFP Media Wire
Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in Moscow, according to a report by Axios.

Araghchi, in an interview in Geneva following talks with top European diplomats, said Iran is ready to negotiate but insisted that Israel first must halt its aerial attacks.

Regarding if a deal with the US could be reached within the two-week time, he said it was up to the Donald Trump administration “to show their determination for going for a negotiated solution.”

“Or they have something else in their mind, and they want to attack Iran anyway,” he continued.

The foreign minister suggested that the US “perhaps have this plan and they just needed negotiations perhaps to cover it up,” referring to Israeli air attacks

He added Iran does not know if the US can be trusted anymore and called the Trump administration’s actions a “betrayal to diplomacy.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks