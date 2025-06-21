Iranian FM expected to meet Russian president in Moscow: Axios

Araghchi, in an interview in Geneva following talks with top European diplomats, said Iran is ready to negotiate but insisted that Israel first must halt its aerial attacks.

Regarding if a deal with the US could be reached within the two-week time, he said it was up to the Donald Trump administration “to show their determination for going for a negotiated solution.”

“Or they have something else in their mind, and they want to attack Iran anyway,” he continued.

The foreign minister suggested that the US “perhaps have this plan and they just needed negotiations perhaps to cover it up,” referring to Israeli air attacks

He added Iran does not know if the US can be trusted anymore and called the Trump administration’s actions a “betrayal to diplomacy.”