Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Iranian female runner takes silver at Islamic Games

By IFP Media Wire
Iranian runner Farzaneh Fasihi

Iranian runner Farzaneh Fasihi gained the silver medal of The 5th Islamic Countries Solidarity Games field and track competitions in 100-meter running in the Turkish city of Konya.

Fasihi from Iran gained the silver medal of The 5th Islamic Countries Solidarity Games field and track competitions in 100-meter running, breaking national record for the second time in a single day on Tuesday.

Fasihi who was competing in a very tight and tough race managed to reach the end-line in 11.12 seconds, thus breaking Iran’s record for the second time on Tuesday, and gain the silver medal of the games.

Fasihi had earlier recorded 11.30 seconds for the 100-meter running, and broken the former national records that was 11.44, which was her own, for the second time in a day, which was a great achievement.

