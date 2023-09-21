Thursday, September 21, 2023
Iranian expert calls for resolving FATF-related concerns

By IFP Editorial Staff
An Iranian foreign policy expert says before pursuing India-Europe trade routes, Iran should resolve the issue of sanctions and addressing the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) concerns.

In a special feature on Didaar News, Hassan Beheshtipour discussed the potential trade routes connecting India to the West, particularly via the Chabahar-Astara-West corridor.

He noted, “The India-Chabahar-Russia-West route is economically justified but not currently feasible due to the anti-Iran sanctions and it presence on the FATF blacklist.

The expert added, “It’s perplexing why some individuals overlook these significant issues and instead raise concerns about a conspiracy against Iran. All of Iran’s economic and trade affairs, especially the motivation to attract investors for creating new trade routes, hinge on Iran’s removal from the international Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist.”

