Iranian envoy: Tehran views Riyadh as strategic partner

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran considers Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner with a special significance and that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi seeks to push “neighborly ties” with the kingdom after years of frozen ties, the Islamic Republic’s newly-appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia says.

Alireza Enayati, in an interview with the Arabic-language Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in Riyadh on Sunday, said the Iranian president had instructed him to do his utmost “to strengthen brotherly and friendly relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.”

Iran and Saudi Arabia restored ties and reopened embassies in March after a seven-year hiatus due to differences over several issues, including the Saudi-led war on Yemen.

Enayati said, “What has been realized in the past six months heralds a prosperous future. We have a strong will to develop Iran-Saudi relations, and we have noticed the same feeling among our Saudi brothers.”

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Tehran Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi met with
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Sunday and presented him a copy of his credentials days after assuming charge.

A-Anzi also said his mandate was to boost relations and strengthen communication and intetactions between the two countries.

