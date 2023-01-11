Iranian doctor warns of risk from Covid’s new wave

Dr. Mohammadreza Hashemian urged all citizens to get vaccinated.

He said XBB, a substrain of Omicron, is highly contagious and it has caused many deaths worldwide thus far because scientists know little about it.

Dr. Hashemian added the vaccination will reduce the effect of the substrain and decerase the likelihood of getting hospitalized considerably.

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that over the past 24 hours, 106 people had contracted Covid-19. The new cases include 47 hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, 3 people have died of the virus over the past 24 hours, which pushes the total death toll to 144,720.

There are no red cities or towns in Iran yet in terms of danger from Covid.

Red denotes the highest level of risk from the disease. There are however 7 orange cities, 101 yellow and 340 blue ones.