Iranian Delegate Attending China Imports Exhibit in Shanghai

The event opened on November 5, 2019, with a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The ceremony was also attended by Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani, who heads the Iranian delegation at the exhibit.

The event brings together delegations and companies from 150 countries, which are displaying their products at the exhibition.

The international exhibit has three sections, namely countries, companies and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum. A total of 64 countries as well as three international organizations have taken part in the exhibitions section in order to put on show their achievements in the field of trade and investment.

Over three thousand companies from 150 countries are also attending the company section. The exhibitors are displaying items such as state-of-the-art day-to-day appliances, automobiles, equipment, medical devices, medicines, agricultural produce, etc.

The more than 250 firms taking part in the exhibition are either among the top 500 companies in the world or among the best companies in their own business.

China is projected to import $30 trillion worth of goods and $10 trillion worth of services in the coming 15 years.