Iranian daily warns of ‘proxy’ tensions in Iran over

In a commentary on Saturday, the Sharq Daily speculated that although the Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the twin explosions on Wednesday, considering the geographical location of Kerman near the border with Afghanistan, the Daesh militants could have been aided by the Taliban to sneak into Iran through the Afghan border.

Nearly 100 civilians were killed and over 280 others were injured in the explosions.

The twin blasts targeted a massive crowd of people who had gathered in Kerman to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Iranian anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated in 2020 in a US drone attack outside the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The Tehran-based daily also raised the alarm that the region has entered “a new phase of proxy tensions”, arguing, “The bitter reality should be admitted that one of the inevitable results of the revival of the Taliban administration is boosting terrorism in the eastern borders of the country.”

The commentary also continued that the most likely scenario for Tehran’s reaction to the terrorist blasts in Kerman is similar to the reprisal for the attack on Iran’s parliament in June 2017 and the deadly explosions in 2018 in the southern city of Ahvaz, both claimed by Daesh.

It predicted that the IRGC forces will take military actions against the bases of Daesh remnants in Syria and Iraq in the coming days or weeks.

This as the caretaker Taliban government has condemned the blasts in Kerman, stopping short of describing them as a terrorist incident.