Iranian daily calls for domestic accountability over UN sanctions, but not at cost of national cohesion

In an editorial published on Monday, the paper argued that identifying and prosecuting wrongdoing is necessary, including addressing negligence, yet stressed such processes must occur at an appropriate time to avoid greater harm.

The editorial criticized ongoing public disputes among political factions amid the return of UN sanctions and the activation of the so-called “snapback” mechanism, calling the current moment the worst possible for airing grievances.

It urged rivals to recognize that the primary threat is external and that diverting attention to internal power struggles helps adversaries.

Public debates, hostile media campaigns and displays of dominance, the paper said, are particularly damaging now and could amount to aiding the enemy.

While acknowledging that domestic actors have committed errors and bear public reproach, even potential legal consequences, Jomhouri-e Eslami emphasized that long years of factional fighting have sacrificed national interests.

The editorial concluded by calling on political rivals to set aside disputes, unite against the external threat and focus national effort on confronting the sanctions and protecting public welfare.