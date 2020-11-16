Iranian Company Develops Know-How to Produce Car Engines

A group of Iranian researchers have developed the technology to produce engines for vehicles.

The Basa Pars San’at company is a knowledge-based firm which started its activities in 2009 to develop the know-how to produce parts and accessories related to engines, according to the Science and Technology Department of the Presidential Office.

The company is designing and producing internal combustion engines and developing the capability to develop engines and auto parts.

Among the products of the company are engine turbochargers and oil modules as well as hydraulic power steering systems for vehicles.