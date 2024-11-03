Featured NewsIFP ExclusiveSecurity

High-ranking Iranian military commander confirms military operation against Israel certain

By IFP Editorial Staff

Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, Deputy Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), announced that Operation True Promise 3 against the Israeli regime is certain.

General Fadavi stated that while specific details cannot be disclosed, the operation will certainly take place.

The remarks come as Tehran has vowed to respond to an Israeli regime’s aggression against its soil last Saturday which was largely repelled, yet claimed the lives of four servicemen.

The Islamic Republic launched some 200 missiles towards Israel’s military and intelligence bases on October 1 as part of Operation True Promise 2.

It was carried out in response to Israel’s assassination of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and the killing of a senior military advisor of Iran in Beirut, Lebanon.

