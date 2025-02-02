Media WireSecurity

Iranian commander says air force planes equipped with advanced systems

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Air Force

Commander of the Iranian Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi has stated his forces have furnished the military planes and drones with state-of-the-art systems.

During a visit to an air base in Iran’s eastern city of Birjand on Saturday, Brigadier General Vahedi said the planes and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Iranian Air Force have been equipped with the world’s modern-day systems.

He noted that the Air Force will soon unveil two new achievements.

The commander stated that the Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to counter any threat at any level.

In December 2024, the Air Force said the pilotless version of its homegrown stealth fighter jet “Qaher (Conqueror)” has shown promising performance in flight tests.

The Iranian fighter jet Qaher-313 was unveiled in February 2013. The single-seat stealth fighter jet can take off and land on short runways.

