Saturday, August 2, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Iranian city of Abadan becomes hottest place on earth

By IFP Editorial Staff

In the latest report from the Global Temperature Monitoring System, the city of Abadan in southwestern Iran has been declared the hottest place on Earth, recording a scorching temperature of 50.4°C.

This unprecedented heat has made Abadan a symbol of the extreme heatwave gripping the region and has placed Iran at the forefront of countries suffering from the planet’s rising heat.

According to media reports, six out of the ten hottest locations on the planet are currently in Iran.

Cities such as Omidieh, Safiabad Dezful, and Ahvaz, alongside Abadan, have all experienced temperatures exceeding 48°C.

Scientists blame the rising heat in the wider world on climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks