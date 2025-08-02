Iranian city of Abadan becomes hottest place on earth

This unprecedented heat has made Abadan a symbol of the extreme heatwave gripping the region and has placed Iran at the forefront of countries suffering from the planet’s rising heat.

According to media reports, six out of the ten hottest locations on the planet are currently in Iran.

Cities such as Omidieh, Safiabad Dezful, and Ahvaz, alongside Abadan, have all experienced temperatures exceeding 48°C.

Scientists blame the rising heat in the wider world on climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.