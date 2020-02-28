Iranian, Chinese FMs Discuss Fight against Coronavirus

Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday.

In the conversation, the Chinese senior diplomat expressed his gratitude to Foreign Minister Zarif for being the first foreign official to offer sympathy with the Chinese government and nation after the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

Wang Yi also expressed regret at the outbreak of COVID-19 in Iran, offered sympathy with the Iranian government and nation, and voiced China’s readiness to send more specialized aid to Iran, provide the Islamic Republic with all findings and methods for fighting coronavirus, and work in scientific cooperation with Iran.

For his part, Foreign Minister Zarif appreciated China’s technical and expert assistance, described the coronavirus contagion as a global challenge, and noted that the solution to the problem is cooperation and rapport among all countries without politicizing the issue.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also welcomed the idea of cooperation between the Iranian and Chinese researchers in joint scientific research programs in order to eradicate the disease.