Iranian Chamber of Commerce ready to set up joint chamber with Saudi Arabia 

Hossein Salahvarzi added that Iran can also provide for the needs of pilgrims during Hajj and Omrah (minor Hajj) ceremonies in Saudi Arabia.

He added that a working group has been formed at the Iranian Chamber of Commerce to expand ties with the Saudis.

Salahvarzi stressed that Iran is ready to set up a joint chamber with Saudi Arabia in cooperation with Iran’s consulate general and embassy in Jeddah and Riyadh.

Iran’s Consul General Hassan Zarnegar for his part underlined the need for coordination between the chambers of commerce of both sides and their private sectors as well.

Iran and Saudi Arabia normalized their relations months ago after nearly seven years.