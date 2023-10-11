Wednesday, October 11, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEconomy

Iranian Chamber of Commerce ready to set up joint chamber with Saudi Arabia 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Saudi Flags

The head of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce tells the Iranian consulate general in Jeddah that Tehran is ready to participate in the infrastructure projects of Saudi Arabia such as ports, railways and roads.

Hossein Salahvarzi added that Iran can also provide for the needs of pilgrims during Hajj and Omrah (minor Hajj) ceremonies in Saudi Arabia.

He added that a working group has been formed at the Iranian Chamber of Commerce to expand ties with the Saudis.

Salahvarzi stressed that Iran is ready to set up a joint chamber with Saudi Arabia in cooperation with Iran’s consulate general and embassy in Jeddah and Riyadh.

Iran’s Consul General Hassan Zarnegar for his part underlined the need for coordination between the chambers of commerce of both sides and their private sectors as well.

Iran and Saudi Arabia normalized their relations months ago after nearly seven years.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks