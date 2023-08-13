Sunday, August 13, 2023
Iranian atomic chief: Iran has over 300 heavy nuclear derivatives

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

The director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says today the country produces more than 300 types of heavy nuclear derivatives, each gram of which is worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Mohammad Eslami added that these strategic capabilities once meant no entry areas for Iran but the country managed to make inroads in those fields.

Eslami added that Iran is at an unequal battle and it has scored victories in the fight but it needs to work more to protect the achievements.

He also spoke about the importance of nuclear energy, saying nuclear energy is a fundamental industry as it has an impact on various sciences and technologies.

Eslami noted that Iran came under a heavy attack over its nuclear program and was put under tremendous pressure to stop its atomic work, but the country’s nuclear program has expanded.

