Iranian atomic chief: Iran has over 300 heavy nuclear derivatives

Mohammad Eslami added that these strategic capabilities once meant no entry areas for Iran but the country managed to make inroads in those fields.

Eslami added that Iran is at an unequal battle and it has scored victories in the fight but it needs to work more to protect the achievements.

He also spoke about the importance of nuclear energy, saying nuclear energy is a fundamental industry as it has an impact on various sciences and technologies.

Eslami noted that Iran came under a heavy attack over its nuclear program and was put under tremendous pressure to stop its atomic work, but the country’s nuclear program has expanded.