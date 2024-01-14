Iranian atomic chief: IAEA director general failed to report Israeli nuke threats to UNSC

Eslami said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened Iran with nuclear attacks and two Zionist regime Knesset members issued similar threats.

The head of the AEOI noted that he wrote to IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi and demanded that he fulfill his legal responsibility as the world atomic body’s key task is to prevent nuclear proliferation.

Eslami added that he also told Grossi to report those threats to the Security Council, but this did not happen.

Israel has repeatedly threatened to wage war against Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The Israeli regime claims Iran is seeking to build nuclear weapons. Tehran denies this, saying its atomic work is purely civilian.

Israel pursues the policy of nuclear ambiguity and is said to have 200 nuclear warheads.