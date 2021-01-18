Iranian Army Ground Force to Hold Drills Along Oman Sea Coasts

The Iranian Army Ground Force has geared up to stage a military exercise along the Makran coasts of the Sea of Oman, southeast of Iran.

The “special and targeted war game”, codenamed Eqtedar (Power)-99, will kick off on Tuesday with the participation of airborne units, special forces and rapid reaction brigades, Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said.

The troops attending the drill will be receiving logistical and combat support from the Air Force and the Army Ground Force Airborne Division at the coastal zones, he added.

The general noted that a combination of homegrown and creative military tactics will be practiced in the upcoming “offense exercise” proportional to the new structure of the Ground Force.

“The main purpose of the war game is to evaluate the mobility and offense power of the rapid reaction brigades and corps and the mobile offense units of the Army Ground Force,” he noted, pointing to plans to practice rapid and decisive response to threats and extensive blitz on the hypothetical enemy’s coasts.

The Iranian military forces have held several massive exercises over the past few weeks.

In remarks on the sidelines of a large-scale exercise that the IRGC Aerospace Force had staged in the Central Desert of Iran on Saturday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said such drills indicate the Iranian Armed Force’s preparedness in all arenas.