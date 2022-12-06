Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Iranian Army chief: Israeli will be destroyed if attacks Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Army Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi

Iranian Army Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi has warned the Zionist regime against attacking Iran, saying the Zionist regime will be destroyed in case of attacking Iran.

Mousavi said if Israel is in a rush for destruction, it should launch an assault on Iran.

He was speaking in an interview with Yemen’s Al Masirah Television Channel. The Iranian Army chief noted that undoubtedly, Israel will be destroyed.

Mousavi also described the Israeli regime as cowardly, saying Tel Aviv seeks to show power based on an illusion through simulating an attack on Iran’s nuclear sites.

Iran has repeatedly warned its enemies like the US and Israel against any aggression on the Islamic Republic.

Tehran has said such a move would provoke a devastating response from Iranian armed forces.

