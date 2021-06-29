Iranian, Armenian High-Tech Companies Discuss Promotion of Ties

Dozens of Iranian and Armenian high-tech companies attended a business meeting in Yerevan on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, to discuss expansion of their mutual cooperation.

In this meeting, which was attended by a delegation of 50 Iranian knowledge-based companies, the participants explored avenues for the launch of joint production lines and enhancement of the existing collaborations.

The Iranian firma attended the event with the aim of developing the global market of Iranian-made products and services.

The Armenian market has a great capacity for accepting Iranian knowledge-based and creative companies, and business exchanges with the country can play an effective role in the development of bilateral relations.

Earlier this year, a delegation of Iranian high-tech companies attended the first B2B meeting of Iran and Armenia, and the Tuesday event was the second of its kind, held with the purpose of promoting Tehran-Yerevan collaborations.

The event included an expert meeting between Iranian companies and 120 Armenian firms operating in different high-tech fields, an expert meeting between 15 Iranian companies and 40 Armenian firms working in the ICT field, and a visit to Armenia’s technology centres and infrastructure.

The companies attending this event operate in the fields of information and communication technologies, advanced materials, industrial machinery and equipment, medical equipment, etc.

In this event, 50 knowledge-based and creative companies accompanied Dr. Mahdi Eliasi, the deputy head for policy and development at the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

The Armenian parties participating in the meeting included Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan, Deputy Economy Minister Narek Teryan, the Representative of the Industrial Organization of Armenia, and the Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry.