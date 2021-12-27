Monday, December 27, 2021
Iranian ambassador: exports to Turkmenistan have increased six-fold

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s ambassador to Turkmenistan says exports to the central Asian country have increased six-fold in terms of tonnage and value in the last two years.

Gholam Abbas Arbab Khales added that since the beginning of the year, we have not had any returned products from Turkmenistan to Iran, and the return of the recent shipment was because the product had become stale and this has nothing to do with toxins.

He said during the Covid pandemic, Turkmenistan has allowed trade from Iran to Turkmenistan to Central Asia.

Arbab Khales added that agricultural products coming from Iran are apples, oranges, tangerines, kiwis and potatoes and onions as well as dairy products.

He said Iran even exported dates to Turkmenistan during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said agricultural products are perishable goods, adding that no goods leave the country without quality control and quarantine, so what happened recently was due to the huge quantities of goods in customs within 10 days.

Earlier, some media outlets said several countries including Turkmenistan had returned Iranian products because they contained high levels of pesticide residues.

