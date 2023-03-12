Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini refuses Russian festival award due to Ukraine war

Iranian movie ‘Mahrokh’s House’ won the main prize of the XXI International Festival of Debuts “Spirit of Fire” in Russia. The movie was by directed by Shahram Ebrahimi.

In a post on social media, Hosseini said the movie had been submitted to the festival “without coordination,” criticizing Russia for initiating the “destructive war” on Ukraine.

On 24 February 2022, Russia began a military operation to “denazify” Ukraine.

Russia has long been wary of NATO’s build-up at its doorstep in Eastern Europe and the overtures by the Western-allied government in Ukraine to the Western military alliance.