Iranian wrestlers win 5 gold medals at Islamic countries competitions

In the 5th edition of Islamic Solidarity Games 2021 underway, Konya, Turkey, Iran’s Ahmad Bazri defeated the Turkish wrestler Erhan Yaylacı on Thursday evening 7-1 and won the gold medal of the 92 kg weight category.

Bazri earlier defeated his Azerbaijani rival Osman Nurmagomedov 6-6 and ascended to the finals.

Still, in the 125 kg weight category, Mahdi Hashemi defeated Salim Ercan of Turkey 8-0 and snatched the gold medal.

Hashmi also knocked out his Turkmen rival Seferov 10-0 earlier and ascended to the finals of the competition.

At the weight of 65 kg, Morteza Qiyasi deafeted Omid Jalalof from Uzbekistan with the result of 4-2 and won the bronze medal.

Majid Dastan in the 61 kg category defeated Muhammad Bilal from Pakistan with a result of 6-3 and won the bronze medal.

In the final match of 70kg category, Hossein Abuzari was defeated by the world silver medalist from Kyrgyzstan, and the Iranian wrestler gained the silver medal.

At the 74 kg category, Mohammad Sadegh Firozpur, in the final match, lost 2-1 to Turan Bayramov from Azerbaijan and won the silver medal.

At the weight of 79 kg, Ali Savadkohi defeated the Mohamat Akdeniz barrier from Turkey with a score of 12-6 and won the gold medal.

At the weight of 86 kg, Alireza Karimi, while he was ahead with a score of 9-0 against Abubaker Abakarov from Azerbaijan, and due to his opponent’s inability to continue the match, he won the gold medal.

Mojtaba Goleiji at 97 kg won the gold medal.