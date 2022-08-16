Tuesday, August 16, 2022
type here...
Media WireSocietySport

Iran’s women’s volleyball team takes silver at ISG 2021

By IFP Media Wire
Iran’s women’s volleyball team

Iran’s women’s volleyball team lost to Turkey 3-0 in the final match of the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games on Monday night, securing a silver medal in the competitions.

The Iranian team lost to Turkey 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-15) in the final match.

It was Iran’s second medal in an international tournament. The team won a bronze medal in the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand.

Azerbaijan won the bronze medal after defeating Cameroon 3-0 (27-25, 25-13, 25-17).

By winning the final match against Cameroon, Iran’s men’s volleyball team also claimed a gold medal in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games on Monday.

Iranian men’s volleyball team defeated Cameroon 3-1 (25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14) at the Karatay Congress and Sports Center, Konya.

Turkey defeated Azerbaijan 3-1 in the bronze medal match.

More than 6,000 athletes and officials have descended on Turkiye’s Konya to compete in the fifth edition of the Games that opened on August 9 and are due to finish on August 18. Iran’s sports caravan attended this round of competitions with 240 athletes in 16 courses.

Over 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks