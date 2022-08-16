Iran’s women’s volleyball team takes silver at ISG 2021

The Iranian team lost to Turkey 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-15) in the final match.

It was Iran’s second medal in an international tournament. The team won a bronze medal in the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand.

Azerbaijan won the bronze medal after defeating Cameroon 3-0 (27-25, 25-13, 25-17).

By winning the final match against Cameroon, Iran’s men’s volleyball team also claimed a gold medal in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games on Monday.

Iranian men’s volleyball team defeated Cameroon 3-1 (25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14) at the Karatay Congress and Sports Center, Konya.

Turkey defeated Azerbaijan 3-1 in the bronze medal match.

More than 6,000 athletes and officials have descended on Turkiye’s Konya to compete in the fifth edition of the Games that opened on August 9 and are due to finish on August 18. Iran’s sports caravan attended this round of competitions with 240 athletes in 16 courses.

Over 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya.