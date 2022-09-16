Iranian woman dies in police custody, President Raisi urges probe

Ms. Mahsa Amini was taken to the police station for failing to observe the Islamic dress code.

Authorities say she suffered a heart attack and brain seizure.

But some reports say she suffered hemorrhage afte being beaten by an officer.

Police say they will release the cctv footage of Amini in police custody.

Meanwhile Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered his interior minister to probe into the incident.

The incident has drawn widespread reactions across Iran, with many blaming the police for ‘harsh’ handling of the situation, a claim denied by authorities.

Behzad Rahimi, an Iranian lawmaker representing the Kurdish city of Saghez that Ms. Amini comes from says he has asked the Iranian interior minister to make arrangements so that light will be shed on the issue to avoid playing into the hands of enemies.

Jalal Rashidi Kouchi, another MP, said, “As a representative of the people and as someone who has received votes from the people, I will certainly follow up on this issue and the previous ones under law.”