Iran Will Pass Difficult Stages, Spokesman Reminds US

In a post on his Twitter account on Saturday, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi responded to a tweet from US State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus who has boasted of US maximum pressure on Iran.

“Your maximum pressure is neutralized by our maximum resilience, discretion and hope. We will pass these difficult stages with honor as we have in the past four decades, until you learn to speak respectfully with the Iranian nation and return to your commitments,” Mousavi said.

His comments came after Ortagus hailed the US’ policy of maximum pressure and new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

“The US is increasing maximum pressure on the Iranian regime by targeting Iran’s construction sector,” she tweeted, saying anyone who sells, supplies, or transfers covered materials to Iran’s construction sector will face mandatory sanctions.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has already denounced the fresh sanctions on Iran’s construction sector as a sign of Washington’s weakness and failure in the domain of diplomacy.