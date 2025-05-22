Iran urges WHO to address refugee health amid regional crises

In a meeting with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Zafarghandi emphasized the strain this large refugee population places on Iran’s health system and urged for increased international support.

The Iranian minister praised WHO’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and commended Tedros for his clear and firm stance on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He expressed deep concern over the destruction of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure and the severe shortages of food and medicine, urging broader international support for its vulnerable population, especially children.

Tedros, in response, lauded Iran’s achievements in primary healthcare and its regional leadership in health services.

He acknowledged the significant burden Iran bears in hosting Afghan refugees and expressed WHO’s readiness to assist, despite current budget constraints.

Addressing Gaza, he stressed the organization’s continued advocacy despite limited access due to the prolonged closure of the Rafah crossing.