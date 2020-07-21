Iran Welcomes Iraq’s Efforts to Mediate between Tehran, Riyadh

Spokesperson for the Iranian government has underlined Tehran’s determination to enhance relations with the neighbouring countries as a main priority, saying Iran would welcome any initiative for the promotion of amity with the other countries, except the US.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Tuesday, Ali Rabiei said one of the government’s main priorities is to work in cooperation and expand relations with the neighbours in all fields.

He pointed to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s ongoing trip to Tehran, expressing hope that the two sides would hold effectual dialogue with the purpose of deepening Tehran-Baghdad ties.

The Iraqi prime minister’s visit to Tehran is in line with the plans for the promotion of Iran-Iraq relations, the spokesman noted, adding that the main issues to be discussed in the meetings would include the fight against terrorism, the common environmental issues, and the border trade.

Rabiei further made it clear that Iran is willing to cooperate with every country that is determined to cooperate and has goodwill, including Russia.

Tehran welcomes any initiative with the purpose of promoting amity, but the US is an exception, he added.

The spokesman further pointed to the falling price of foreign currency in the Iranian market, saying the administration expects to increase the currency incomes with the gradual removal of the coronavirus-related restrictions.

The currency price is moving towards its real rate, he added.

Rabiei then called on people to keep observing the health protocols to tackle COVID-19, saying if 95 percent of people wear face masks, the positive results will outperform an economic shutdown.

Iran saw its daily death toll from the novel coronavirus rise to a new record on Tuesday with 229 lives lost.

At least 242,351 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran.