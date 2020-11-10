Iran Welcomes Cessation of Hostilities in Karabakh

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has, in a statement, welcomed the recent agreement reached between the Azerbaijan Republic, Armenia and Russia to end the Karabakh conflict.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the agreement between the Azerbaijan Republic, the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, which resulted in a ceasefire and a cessation of hostilities,” the Tuesday statement said.

“Iran hopes the agreement whose principles had also been mentioned in an initiative put forward by the Islamic Republic of Iran will lead to final arrangements to establish lasting peace in the Caucasus region in such a way that it will bring tranquility and welfare for people in all regional countries and ease existing concerns,” it added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran underscores the necessity for respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of other countries, a lack of change in internationally recognized official borders, liberation of occupied territories, the return of refugees, respect for minorities’ security and rights and the withdrawal of all Takfiri forces and foreign fighters from the region,” the statement read.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran also, once again, expresses its readiness to help realize lasting security and peace in the region and contribute to regional initiatives.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran also stands ready to help deploy Russian peacekeeping troops along the lines of contact based on clauses 3 and 4 of the ceasefire agreement,” it added.