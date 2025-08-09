Iran welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreements, warns of foreign intervention

In a statement, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that Iran is closely monitoring the ongoing developments in the South Caucasus region and remains in contact with both neighboring countries, regarding these events.

It added that undoubtedly, peace and stability in the Caucasus region serve the interests of all regional countries.

At the same time, the Islamic Republic expresseed concern over the negative consequences of any form of foreign intervention, especially near its shared borders, that could undermine the security and lasting stability of the region.

Reaffirming its commitment to taking all political, legal, and economic measures necessary to safeguard its national rights and interests, the statement says Iran believes that the establishment of communication routes and the removal of blockages in transportation networks will contribute to stability, security, and economic development for the peoples of the region only if carried out within a framework of mutual benefit, respect for national sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and without foreign interference.

It voiced Iran’s readiness to continue constructive cooperation based on mutual interests with both the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to preserve peace, stability, and economic development in the region through bilateral and regional initiatives.