Iran Welcomes Appointment of New Iraqi Prime Minister

In a statement of Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi pointed to the appointment of Iraq’s new prime minister, saying, “In line with its continued support for the independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity and strengthening of principles of democracy in Iraq as well as for the Iraqi government and nation’s legitimate demand for the withdrawal of American forces from that country, the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the new prime minister of that country (Iraq).”

Mousavi also wished the new Iraqi prime minister success, and expressed hope that Allawi could fulfill the rightful demands of the Iraqi people and top religious authorities for the establishment of a stable Iraq with a major regional position by forming a new government.

“Iran is prepared – in such sensitive situation faced by the friendly and brotherly government and nation of Iraq – to provide all of its facilities for that country’s government and nation to help overcome the problems and achieve Iraq’s high goals,” the spokesman added.

Allawi, 65, served as a communications minister under the government of former Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Maliki in 2006 and 2010.

The Iraqi president’s move to end more than two months of political deadlock came after he issued an ultimatum to Iraq’s fractious parliament, warning that if they did not appoint a new prime minister by Saturday he would do so himself.